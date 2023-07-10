Amazon Luna Wireless Controller Sale: 36% Off, Lowest Price Ever

Amazon’s Luna Controller for its cloud gaming service of the same name, has just dropped to its lowest price ever on the site.

The controller normally costs $89.99, but right now it’s 36% off, down to $57.99. The deal is exclusively for Prime members.

The Luna Controller is engineered to work across a variety of devices including Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablets, iPhone, iPad, Chromebooks, and Android devices. The controller offers seamless screen switching, allowing users to pause their game on one screen and continue from the same point on another.

With Amazon’s Cloud Direct technology, the Luna Controller connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers via WiFi for low-latency gameplay. It can also be used as a game controller on any Bluetooth-compatible device or connected directly to Windows or Mac devices via a USB cord. The Luna Controller is built for an optimal gaming experience with features like offset thumbsticks, easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.

Click here to jump on the Luna Controller while it’s still on sale on Amazon.