Rogers stores have launched a new program called ‘We Speak Your Language’.

The ‘We Speak Your Language’ means Rogers employees in stores can talk to customers in more than 100 languages total across their locations. Some of these languages include French, Mandarin, Punjabi, Tagalog, Arabic, and Azerbaijani.

“Breaking down communication barriers allows our team to form deeper connections with our customers, better understand their personalized connectivity needs, and help them make their residential and mobile service decisions with confidence,” said Rogers.

The program is available at Rogers-branded retail stores.