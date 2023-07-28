iTunes Sale: Christopher Nolan 6-Film Bundle for $29.99

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

christopher nolan film bundle

Have you seen Oppenheimer yet from Christopher Nolan? If you’re looking to dive into his previous blockbuster films, there’s a huge sale right now from Apple’s iTunes Store.

You can get a Christopher Nolan 6-Film Bundle right now for $29.99, which works out to $5 per movie that comes in 4K streaming quality. Some of the films below cost $4.99 alone just to rent and $14.99 to buy, or $88 total to buy all six from iTunes. You’re saving 66% off here.

The following films are included:

  • Tenet
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • Batman Begins
  • Inception
  • Dunkirk

All of these films come with 4K and Dolby Vision support. You’ll be able to watch them on all your Apple devices and wherever you can access the Apple TV app. Out of the 6 films, Tenet is probably the worst movie. One of our favourite Nolan films is Memento from back in the day.

