How to Take Better iPhone Photos with This Course, Now on Sale

Who doesn’t want to take better pictures on their iPhone? Discover the secrets of iPhone photography with a comprehensive online course designed for users of all expertise levels, from iPhone Photography School.

Offering over 10 hours of concise, easy-to-follow video lessons, the iPhone Photo Academy course ensures you master the art of iPhone photography from the comfort of your home. And right now a huge sale is offering 84% off its regular price of $245 as part of a summer sale, now down to $39 CAD.

Broken down into manageable 10-15 minute segments, these lessons let users see real-time demonstrations on an iPhone screen, revealing how to create stunning photographic effects. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, every query is promptly addressed by a dedicated team, ensuring you never feel left in the dark.

Available to anyone globally, this self-paced course offers lifetime access, allowing participants to revisit content anytime. Ideal for iPhone 5S users and newer, the course doesn’t require the latest iPhone or additional accessories. While accessories like tripods and external lenses are discussed, the primary focus is on harnessing the iPhone’s natural capabilities.

Though tailored for the iPhone, most techniques are transferable to recent Android devices. And for those wary of technology? The course’s jargon-free approach ensures clarity and understanding for all ages. Dive into the world of smartphone photography and elevate your skills today.

Click here to jump on the iPhone Photography School course for $39 CAD while it’s still available. There’s a no risk 30-day money-back guarantee.

Thanks to our friends from iPhone Photography School for supporting iPhone in Canada and allowing readers to support independent news.