What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 5 [VIDEO]

Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 earlier this week and if you haven’t had time to check out what’s new in this latest beta, below are some changes noticed as documented by zollotech:

Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 for developers. Alongside, they also released iPad OS 17 beta 5, watch OS 10 beta 5, Mac OS 14 beta 5, TV OS 17 beta 5, and a new AirPods beta 3 update.

The update size was 1.1 gigabytes for devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The build number for this beta is 21A5303d.

There’s a new modem update for devices from the iPhone 14 Pro to 14 Pro Max.

In the storage settings, there’s a new option for “synced content” which shows media content synchronized from your computer.

Within the Shortcuts app, there’s a reintroduced option to run automations immediately or after confirmation.

The Health app’s “State of Mind” logging feature has been updated with a new look and graphics.

Under Accessibility settings, new icons have been introduced for voice control and assistive access.

The flashlight icon in the control center has been slightly updated.

A new message appears in the Remote app that allows users to locate their paired Apple TV remote.

The order and appearance of wallpapers have been slightly reorganized.

In Spotlight search, users can now set timers for durations longer than 24 hours.

App Store buttons like “get” or “open” are now in lowercase.

The Tips app now displays “setup checklist” on its main screen.

New splash screens have been introduced for private browsing in Safari and for the Music app on iPad OS 17 beta 5.

Apple Music has been updated with a personalized station using AI and an additional Discovery station.

Apple Pay has been introduced in Vietnam and will soon be available in Chile.

The Feedback app lists numerous known issues and resolved issues for this beta.

Swiping away apps is smoother, and the contacts widget is functioning properly.

There are still some existing bugs, such as the notification bug and occasional stutters.

Battery performance on beta 4 was not optimal, and the battery health was reported to be at 90%.

The release of iOS 17 beta 6 is expected around August 15th, with a potential final release of iOS 17 around September 18th.

Benchmark scores for this beta were provided, with a single-core score of 2648 and a multi-core score of 5768.

Check out the full video showcasing what’s new in iOS 17 beta 5 below: