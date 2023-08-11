What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 5 [VIDEO]

Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 earlier this week and if you haven’t had time to check out what’s new in this latest beta, below are some changes noticed as documented by zollotech:

  • Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 for developers. Alongside, they also released iPad OS 17 beta 5, watch OS 10 beta 5, Mac OS 14 beta 5, TV OS 17 beta 5, and a new AirPods beta 3 update.
  • The update size was 1.1 gigabytes for devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
  • The build number for this beta is 21A5303d.
  • There’s a new modem update for devices from the iPhone 14 Pro to 14 Pro Max.
  • In the storage settings, there’s a new option for “synced content” which shows media content synchronized from your computer.
  • Within the Shortcuts app, there’s a reintroduced option to run automations immediately or after confirmation.
  • The Health app’s “State of Mind” logging feature has been updated with a new look and graphics.
  • Under Accessibility settings, new icons have been introduced for voice control and assistive access.
  • The flashlight icon in the control center has been slightly updated.
  • A new message appears in the Remote app that allows users to locate their paired Apple TV remote.
  • The order and appearance of wallpapers have been slightly reorganized.
  • In Spotlight search, users can now set timers for durations longer than 24 hours.
  • App Store buttons like “get” or “open” are now in lowercase.
  • The Tips app now displays “setup checklist” on its main screen.
  • New splash screens have been introduced for private browsing in Safari and for the Music app on iPad OS 17 beta 5.
  • Apple Music has been updated with a personalized station using AI and an additional Discovery station.
  • Apple Pay has been introduced in Vietnam and will soon be available in Chile.
  • The Feedback app lists numerous known issues and resolved issues for this beta.
  • Swiping away apps is smoother, and the contacts widget is functioning properly.
  • There are still some existing bugs, such as the notification bug and occasional stutters.
  • Battery performance on beta 4 was not optimal, and the battery health was reported to be at 90%.
  • The release of iOS 17 beta 6 is expected around August 15th, with a potential final release of iOS 17 around September 18th.
  • Benchmark scores for this beta were provided, with a single-core score of 2648 and a multi-core score of 5768.

Check out the full video showcasing what’s new in iOS 17 beta 5 below:

