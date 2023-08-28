Bluetti Clearance Sale on Backup Energy Storage

BLUETTI, a leader in energy storage, has released a simple guide to help people prepare for and manage power outages caused by natural disasters or other emergencies.

Before a Disaster:

Stay informed by following reliable news sources and signing up for emergency alerts.

Create an emergency kit with essentials like food, water, medicine, and batteries. Consider adding BLUETTI’s portable power stations for backup power.

Plan an evacuation route and meeting place for your family, and practice it regularly. Don’t forget plans for pets.

Invest in a reliable home backup power system like BLUETTI’s AC300+B300 or EP500Pro to keep essential appliances running during long outages.

During a Disaster:

Stay calm and follow official instructions. If told to evacuate, use your planned route and take your emergency kit and backup power supplies.

After a Disaster:

Assess and document any property damage for insurance claims.

Keep up with news updates for information on recovery efforts and emergency aid locations.

BLUETTI’s power solutions can help you stay prepared and resilient during and after emergencies.

AC300+B300

The AC300+B300 is a robust power solution priced originally at CAD $4598 but now available at a clearance price of CAD $3799, offering a discount of CAD $799. This unit features a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a surge capacity of 6,000W. It has a 3,072Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 12,288Wh with additional B300 units.

Designed for 24/7 UPS home backup, it is ideal for homeowners, those living off-grid, and for emergency management. It can also serve as a reliable power source during natural disasters or general power outages. It’s a must-have for anyone looking to build a survival kit.

AC200P

The AC200P is another versatile power station from the lineup. Originally priced at CAD $1999, it’s now available for CAD $1699, saving you CAD $300. It comes with a 2,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter that can surge up to 4,800W and has a 2,000Wh capacity.

The LiFePO₄ Battery ensures over 3,500 life cycles up to 80% capacity. This unit is particularly useful for those who enjoy RV life or outdoor camping.

EP500Pro

For those seeking a more mobile solution, the EP500Pro is available at a clearance price of CAD $5799, down from its original price of CAD $6499, offering a CAD $700 discount. This unit features a removable bottom with wheels, a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter, and a 5,120Wh capacity.

It is designed for 24/7 UPS home backup and has over 3,500 life cycles up to 80% capacity. It’s perfect for emergency management, survival kits, and off-grid living.

AC60

The AC60 is a compact and portable option, originally priced at CAD $899 but now available for CAD $799, saving you CAD 100. It features an IP65-rated dustproof and water-resistant design, a 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter, and a 403Wh capacity.

The LiFePO₄ Battery ensures over 3,000 life cycles up to 80% capacity. This unit is ideal for overlanding adventures and as a power supply for boats.

Click here to see all the Bluetti power stations on clearance right now.

Special thanks to Bluetti for backing iPhone in Canada this week and allowing our readers to support independent media.