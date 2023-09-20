Amazon Unveils New Fire HD 10 Tablets with Kids Versions

John Quintet
1 hour ago

New fire hd 10

Amazon has announced the launch of its latest Fire HD 10 tablets, including specialized versions for children, featuring improved speed and display quality. The new tablets are available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping next month.

The all-new Fire HD 10 comes with an octa-core processor that is 25% faster than its predecessor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The tablet boasts a 10.1-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, offering vibrant clarity for entertainment. The Fire HD 10 is priced starting at $189.99 CAD and is available for pre-order today, ahead of its launch on October 18.

Fire hd10 kids

For younger users, Amazon has introduced the Fire HD 10 Kids, aimed at children aged 3 to 7. The tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display, 3 GB of RAM, and 5 MP cameras. It also offers up to 13 hours of battery life.

Notably, the device is 25% faster and lighter than the previous generation and is priced at $249.99 and availalbe for pre-order today, ahead of a launch on October 18. The tablet comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ included.

Fire hd10 kids pro

Similarly, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is designed for children aged 6 to 12 and shares the same specifications as the Fire HD 10 Kids. It also includes a 12-month Amazon Kids+ subscription and is available for pre-order at $249.99, also releasing on October 18, 2023.

The new tablets are part of Amazon’s strategy to offer high-quality, age-appropriate technology to younger users, backed by the educational and entertainment content available through Amazon Kids+.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Amazon Debuts New Blink Security Cameras and Accessories

At Amazon's Devices & Services Fall Event held at Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, today, the company announced a series of new Blink products aimed at enhancing outdoor security, featuring improved image quality, extended battery life, and greater customization options. The new lineup includes the Blink Outdoor 4 camera, Sync Module Pro, Blink Outdoor 4...
Austin Blake
32 mins ago