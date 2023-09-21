BLUETTI Offers Solar Solutions for Sustainable Energy Storage

In the face of escalating climate change impacts, BLUETTI, a leader in the energy storage sector, is offering innovative solutions to promote sustainable living through solar energy. The company aims to facilitate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, particularly solar power.

“BLUETTI is dedicated to advancing clean energy technology and promoting a sustainable way of life,” states the company, emphasizing its core values of environmental protection, technological innovation, and a sustainable future.

Solar Energy for Everyday Use

BLUETTI’s products are designed to store excess solar energy for use during overcast days or grid outages. The company’s energy storage solutions provide both AC and DC power, making them versatile for a wide range of devices. BLUETTI’s Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries are eco-friendly, stable, and have a life span up to ten times longer than traditional lead-acid batteries.

AC300 System: A Versatile Solution

The AC300 system, one of BLUETTI’s flagship products, is known for its versatility and efficiency. It serves as a responsive Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), providing 3,000W power within 20 milliseconds of a grid failure. “This swift response safeguards vital data and sustains daily routines without interruption,” according to BLUETTI.

The AC300 system is modular, allowing for a capacity range from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh. It can harness solar energy at a maximum rate of 2,400W, recharging the system in just 1.8 to 2.3 hours. The system can power a range of appliances, from an 800W refrigerator to a 1,800W electric vehicle, extending its range by another 16.5 miles.

Cost-Saving Offers

BLUETTI is currently offering discounts on its AC300 products. The AC300+B300 combo, originally priced at $4,598, is now available for $3,799. Additional savings are available when the system is paired with BLUETTI’s folding solar panels.

Smaller Alternatives

For smaller households, BLUETTI offers the EP500Pro, a power station with a 3,000W inverter and a fixed capacity of 5,120Wh. This product is also available at a discounted price when bundled with BLUETTI solar panels.

A Call for Sustainable Actions

Beyond its product offerings, BLUETTI encourages individuals to adopt sustainable practices, such as minimizing single-use plastics, opting for energy-efficient appliances, and supporting local and organic products. “Every small effort, when multiplied across millions, has the potential to heal and preserve our planet for future generations,” said a company spokesperson.

BLUETTI’s combination of batteries and solar panels offers a compelling solution for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint, no matter where you may be.

