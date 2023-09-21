iOS 17.0.1 and More Released with Important Security Fixes

Apple on Thursday released a handful of software updates, including iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1 and more for download.
Also made available was iOS 16.7, iPadOS 16.7 and watchOS 9.6.3, for those that have yet to update or devices that cannot support iOS 17. We also see the second release candidate of macOS 14.
For iPhone 15 series devices delivering and launching on Friday, iOS 17.0.2 will be made available as your first software update.
Here’s what’s available for download:
iOS 17.0.1 (21A340)
iPadOS 17.0.1 (21A340)
macOS 14 Release Candidate 2 (23A344)
watchOS 10.0.1 (21R360)
iOS 16.7 (20H19)
iPadOS 16.7 (20H19)
watchOS 9.6.3 (20U502)
According to Apple, these latest software updates fix the following security holes:
Kernel Vulnerability: Local attackers could elevate privileges. Addressed with improved checks. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).
Security Flaw: Malicious apps could bypass signature validation. Certificate validation issue resolved. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).
WebKit Issue: Web content processing could lead to arbitrary code execution. Addressed with improved checks. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).
We're rounding the corner into another month and that means a list of what's new on Disney+ Canada for October 2023. Highlights include the second season premiere of Loki, while The Kardashians return again for another season, and Ahsoka episodes continue. Check out the full listings below showing what's new on Disney+ Canada for October...
Google has reignited its campaign urging Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging standard. In a video titled "Meet iPager - Help Apple #GetTheMessage," Google criticizes Apple for using outdated SMS and MMS technology when texting with Android devices. The campaign by Google points out multiple shortcomings in Apple's existing messaging system....