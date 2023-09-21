iOS 17.0.1 and More Released with Important Security Fixes

Apple on Thursday released a handful of software updates, including iOS 17.0.1, iPadOS 17.0.1 and more for download.

Also made available was iOS 16.7, iPadOS 16.7 and watchOS 9.6.3, for those that have yet to update or devices that cannot support iOS 17. We also see the second release candidate of macOS 14.

For iPhone 15 series devices delivering and launching on Friday, iOS 17.0.2 will be made available as your first software update.

Here’s what’s available for download:

iOS 17.0.1 (21A340)

iPadOS 17.0.1 (21A340)

macOS 14 Release Candidate 2 (23A344)

watchOS 10.0.1 (21R360)

iOS 16.7 (20H19)

iPadOS 16.7 (20H19)

watchOS 9.6.3 (20U502)

According to Apple, these latest software updates fix the following security holes:

Kernel Vulnerability : Local attackers could elevate privileges. Addressed with improved checks. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).

: Local attackers could elevate privileges. Addressed with improved checks. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group). Security Flaw : Malicious apps could bypass signature validation. Certificate validation issue resolved. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).

: Malicious apps could bypass signature validation. Certificate validation issue resolved. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group). WebKit Issue: Web content processing could lead to arbitrary code execution. Addressed with improved checks. Previously exploited in versions before iOS 16.7. Researchers involved: Bill Marczak (The Citizen Lab) and Maddie Stone (Google’s Threat Analysis Group).

Direct Download Links:

iOS 16.7 (Build 20H19) for: iPad Pro (9.7”, Wi-Fi) (iPad6,3) — Download iPad Pro (9.7”, Cellular) (iPad6,4) — Download iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,7) — Download iPad Pro (Cellular) (iPad6,8) — Download iPad 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,11) — Download iPad 5 (Cellular) (iPad6,12) — Download iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download

(Build 20H19) for: iOS 17.0.1 (Build 21A340) for: iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,1) — Download iPad Pro 2 (12.9”, Cellular) (iPad7,2) — Download iPad Pro (10.5”, Wi-Fi) (iPad7,3) — Download iPad Pro (10.5”, Cellular) (iPad7,4) — Download iPad 6 (Wi-Fi) (iPad7,5) — Download iPad 6 (Cellular) (iPad7,6) — Download iPad 7 (Wi-Fi) (iPad7,11) — Download iPad 7 (Cellular) (iPad7,12) — Download iPad Pro 3 (11”, Wi-Fi) (iPad8,1) — Download iPad Pro 3 (11”, Wi-Fi, 1 TB) (iPad8,2) — Download iPad Pro 3 (11”, Cellular) (iPad8,3) — Download iPad Pro 3 (11”, Cellular, 1 TB) (iPad8,4) — Download iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Wi-Fi) (iPad8,5) — Download iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Wi-Fi, 1 TB) (iPad8,6) — Download iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Cellular) (iPad8,7) — Download iPad Pro 3 (12.9”, Cellular, 1 TB) (iPad8,8) — Download iPad8,9 (iPad8,9) — Download iPad8,10 (iPad8,10) — Download iPad8,11 (iPad8,11) — Download iPad8,12 (iPad8,12) — Download iPad mini 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad11,1) — Download iPad mini 5 (Cellular) (iPad11,2) — Download iPad Air 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad11,3) — Download iPad Air 3 (Cellular) (iPad11,4) — Download iPad11,6 (iPad11,6) — Download iPad11,7 (iPad11,7) — Download iPad12,1 (iPad12,1) — Download iPad12,2 (iPad12,2) — Download iPad13,1 (iPad13,1) — Download iPad13,2 (iPad13,2) — Download iPad13,4 (iPad13,4) — Download iPad13,5 (iPad13,5) — Download iPad13,6 (iPad13,6) — Download iPad13,7 (iPad13,7) — Download iPad13,8 (iPad13,8) — Download iPad13,9 (iPad13,9) — Download iPad13,10 (iPad13,10) — Download iPad13,11 (iPad13,11) — Download iPad13,16 (iPad13,16) — Download iPad13,17 (iPad13,17) — Download iPad13,18 (iPad13,18) — Download iPad13,19 (iPad13,19) — Download iPad14,1 (iPad14,1) — Download iPad14,2 (iPad14,2) — Download iPad14,3 (iPad14,3) — Download iPad14,4 (iPad14,4) — Download iPad14,5 (iPad14,5) — Download iPad14,6 (iPad14,6) — Download iPhone XS (iPhone11,2) — Download iPhone XS Max (iPhone11,4) — Download iPhone XS Max (China) (iPhone11,6) — Download iPhone XR (iPhone11,8) — Download iPhone 11 (iPhone12,1) — Download iPhone 11 Pro (iPhone12,3) — Download iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone12,5) — Download iPhone12,8 (iPhone12,8) — Download iPhone13,1 (iPhone13,1) — Download iPhone13,2 (iPhone13,2) — Download iPhone13,3 (iPhone13,3) — Download iPhone13,4 (iPhone13,4) — Download iPhone14,2 (iPhone14,2) — Download iPhone14,3 (iPhone14,3) — Download iPhone14,4 (iPhone14,4) — Download iPhone14,5 (iPhone14,5) — Download iPhone14,6 (iPhone14,6) — Download iPhone14,7 (iPhone14,7) — Download iPhone14,8 (iPhone14,8) — Download iPhone15,2 (iPhone15,2) — Download iPhone15,3 (iPhone15,3) — Download

(Build 21A340) for: iOS 17.0.2 (Build 21A350) for: iPhone15,4 (iPhone15,4) — Download iPhone15,5 (iPhone15,5) — Download iPhone16,1 (iPhone16,1) — Download iPhone16,2 (iPhone16,2) — Download

(Build 21A350) for:

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.