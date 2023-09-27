Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses 2 Canadian Pricing Revealed

Meta, in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, announced the next generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at the Meta Connect event today.

The new collection, available for pre-order now, will hit retail stores on October 17 in select countries, including Canada where pricing starts at $369 CAD. Transitions lenses are available from $459 CAD.

“The next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses free you from the constraints of a hand-held camera,” said Meta.

The glasses have been redesigned to improve core features and introduce new AI functionalities. They offer improved audio with custom-designed speakers that provide extended bass and higher maximum volume. The glasses also feature a new ultra-wide 12 MP camera for improved photo and video quality.

The new design focuses on comfort and control, with a reduced weight and slimmed-down profile. They are also water-resistant and feature an improved touchpad for faster and more reliable commands. The glasses offer hands-free livestreaming capabilities, allowing users to stream their point of view directly to Instagram or Facebook.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, the glasses come with a redesigned charging case that holds up to eight additional charges. They are available in multiple frame colours and styles, and are compatible with prescription lenses, including an option for Transitions lenses.

Privacy has been a core focus in the design, with a more noticeable blinking privacy LED and customizable privacy settings through the Meta View App.

The glasses are integrated with Meta AI, initially available only in the U.S., offering hands-free, voice-controlled features.

A demo of the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses showed how users can livestream to followers and friends right from the glasses, while also having conversations with Meta apps without taking out their phone.