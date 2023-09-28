iPhone Photography School Offers Special Autumn Sale, 84% Off

Okay, so you have your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro–now what?

It’s time to up your picture-taking skills with iPhone Photography School, a decade-long leader in mobile photography education, as they are currently offering its flagship course, iPhone Photo Academy, at a special discounted rate, just for a limited time.

The course, normally priced at $245 CAD, is now available for $39 CAD as part of an Autumn Sale Special Offer. Alternatively, learners can opt for three payments of $17 CAD each. The lowest price previously offered for the course was $49 CAD.

In-Depth Learning with iPhone Photo Academy

The iPhone Photo Academy aims to teach individuals how to capture high-quality photos using their iPhones. Emil Pakarklis, the founder of iPhone Photography School, states that the course enables learners to take superior photos with their iPhones compared to traditional cameras.

Flexible Course Format

The course consists of pre-recorded video lessons, accessible at any time through a user-friendly portal, allowing for a self-paced learning experience without any completion deadlines.

Lifetime Access and Robust Support

Learners receive lifetime access to all course materials, with the option to revisit lessons at any future point. A dedicated support team is available to promptly address queries under each video lesson. A private Facebook group further facilitates community interaction and feedback.

Open to All Skill Levels

The course is designed for learners of all photography skill levels, starting from basic concepts and advancing to more complex topics, all presented in straightforward language.

Ideal for DSLR Photographers

Experienced DSLR photographers looking to transition into iPhone photography will find the course particularly beneficial. Despite DSLRs’ technical advantages, iPhones now offer a level of control comparable to professional cameras, according to the course material.

Risk-Free Enrollment

A 30-day money-back guarantee is in place, encouraging prospective learners to take initial lessons before making a final enrollment decision. Full refunds are available for those who choose to opt-out.

Click here to jump on the iPhone Photo Academy sale while it’s still available for the next four days only.

P.S. – Also slashed in price as part of the Autumn Sale? Popular courses iPhone Editing Academy and Capture It All are also on discount for a limited time.

iPhone Photography School is an affiliate partner and allows readers to help support iPhone in Canada and keep the publication independent.