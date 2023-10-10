Bluetti Prime Big Deal Days: Save Up $2,300 Off

Canadian consumers can take advantage of substantial savings on BLUETTI power stations as part of the company’s Autumn Prime Day promotion running from October 5th to 20th. The promotion features discounts of up to C$2,300 on a range of power stations designed for both home and outdoor use.

Modular Home Battery Systems

AC300+B300:

Now C$3,299, was C$4,598, save C$1,299 (Oct 10-Oct 11)

Features: UPS functions, scalable capacity from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh, suitable for low to medium power consumers.

AC500+B300S:

Now C$4,999, was C$5,699, save C$700

Features: UPS functions, scalable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh, suitable for high-power consumers, self-heating feature for low temperatures.

These modular systems are designed to prevent power outages and can supply power to essential appliances within 20 milliseconds. They also utilize solar energy and low-cost grid power to reduce electricity bills.

Portable Generators for Adventure

AC60:

Now C$629, was C$899, save C$270 (Oct 10-Oct 11)

Features: 403Wh battery, water and dust resistance.

EB3A:

Now C$279, was C$399, save C$120 (Oct 10-Oct 11)

Features: Powers gadgets outdoors, compatible with BLUETTI solar panels.

The AC60 and EB3A are designed for outdoor activities and are built to withstand environmental elements. They can be paired with BLUETTI’s portable solar panels for continuous power supply.

All-around Power Stations

AC200MAX:

Now C$1,799, was C$2,599, save C$800 (Oct 10-Oct 11)

Features: 2,200W output, 2,048Wh LFP battery, expandable with extra batteries.

AC180:

Now C$1,049, was C$1,499, save C$450 (Oct 10-Oct 20)

Features: 1,800W output, 1,152Wh capacity, Power Lifting mode for resistive heating elements.

The AC200MAX and AC180 are versatile power stations suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They offer robust energy storage and output capabilities.

BLUETTI has been committed to providing sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions since its inception. The company has expanded its reach to over 100 countries and has gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Thanks to Bluetti for supporting iPhone in Canada this week during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.