Crunchyroll Game Vault Opens, Offering Five Games on Android to Mega and Ultimate Fans

Crunchyroll is opening its Game Vault, launching five mobile game titles, available to Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan members. The launch of the Crunchyroll Game Vault begins with the introduction of River City Girls, inbento, Wolfstride and more.

Subscribers to both memberships have unlimited access to the growing library of premium mobile games, catered to anime and anime-inspired entertainment. To access the Crunchyroll Game Vault, you’ll need a membership to the Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan subscription. Monthly subscriptions start at $12.49. Alongside access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault, subscribers gain perks such as offline viewing, discounts, and more.

Here are the five games launching on the Crunchyroll Game Vault:

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is a tactical action game where players assume the role of Damien, a young boy who’s just moved to Japan. Damien imagines himself in the world of Captain Velvet Meteor alongside other heroes and villains from his favourite manga. Players will find many Jump+ characters to help as they are challenged to defeat an unknown enemy.

River City Girls

Players can step into the shoes of Misako and Kyoko as they attempt to rescue their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki. Experience the game in local co-op via Bluetooth controllers. The game also includes appearances from River City and Double Dragon characters.

Wolfstride

Wolfstride is an RPG centred on three characters on their way to a mecha tournament. Along the way, players will have to repair and upgrade their mech by doing odd jobs. The also offers head-to-head turn-based battles against other giant mechs.

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

This calm and cozy indie offers players the chance to paint, sketch, and retouch pieces of artwork as they play as an aspiring artist. Completing her masterpiece, players will experience an emotional tale revealed by the pieces of art.

Inbento

Inbento is a cat-focused food puzzle game with over 120 puzzles to complete. Prepare lunch boxes and enjoy a heartwarming story about parenthood. The game is inspired by Japanese cuisine and bento boxes.

As of the time of writing Crunchyroll Game Vault is exclusive to Android. However, iOS access will arrive “very soon.”