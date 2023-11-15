What’s New in iOS 17.2 Beta 3 [VIDEO]

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Apple has just released iOS 17.2 beta 3 for developers to download and test. It brings a handful of new features and updates along with the Journal app, bug fixes, and security improvements.

IOS 17 2 Beta 3

As always, the folks over at Zollotech have shared a comprehnsive walkthrough breaking down what’s new in iOS 17.2 beta 3:

  • Journal App: The new too allows users to document their thoughts and activities. It offers suggestions based on user behavior and can be customized in the settings.
  • Apple Music Updates: A new favorites playlist and the ability to collaborate on playlists have been added.
  • Live Wallpapers: The feature is back in the latest beta release.
  • Widgets: New widgets for weather and clock have been introduced, including a wind direction widget.
  • Action Button: For iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users, the action button now includes a translate function.
  • Contact Key Verification: This feature allows users to manually verify who they are messaging by comparing contact verification codes.
  • Focus Mode: A new focus filter option for music has been added.
  • AirPlay Receiver: A new setting allows users to stream or share content from Apple Vision Pro to their iPhone.
  • Messages: Users can now add sticker reactions to messages.

Check out the full video below:

YouTube video

The update is currently available to developers and will soon roll out to public beta testers.

The update is also accompanied by other software updates, including iPadOS 17.2 Beta 3 and watchOS 10.2 Beta 3.

