Bell and Toronto Raptors Debut ‘Bell Inbound Assist’ Program

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Bell Canada Bell and Toronto Raptors team up to support newcomer

Bell and the Toronto Raptors have announced a three-year partnership to launch the ‘Bell Inbound Assist’ program on Thursday.

Backed by the MLSE Foundation, the plan aims to integrate newcomers into Canadian communities through basketball. The program will provide annual recognition and financial grants over the next three years to organizations that help the welcoming of newcomers in Canada via basketball.

The ‘Bell Inbound Assist’ program, a part of Bell’s broader ‘Bell for Better’ initiatives. Canadians are invited to nominate community organizations that positively impact the lives of new Canadians. From these nominations, three finalists will be selected, and a public vote will determine which organization receives the $100,000 Bell Inbound Assist grant to further their community work.

“Investing into the communities we serve to make a positive impact is core to our business. We’re excited to partner with the Toronto Raptors to recognize and offer financial support to organizations across the country working to ensure newcomers to Canada have access to safe, inclusive and equitable spaces that foster a sense of community and belonging through sport,” stated Devorah Lithwick, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Bell.

The nomination period for Bell Inbound Assist opens today, November 23, and will conclude on December 18, 2023. Following the closure of nominations, three organizations will be selected, and their stories will be shared on Bell and the Toronto Raptors’ social media channels. Canadians will then vote via the Raptors app or bellinboundassist.ca to decide which organization will receive the $100,000 Bell grant. The other two organizations will each be awarded a $10,000 Bell grant.

