Amazon’s Echo Studio with Dolby Atmos Slashed by 23%

Amazon Canada has slashed the price of its Echo Studio speaker down to $199, saving you $60 off or 23%.

Also on sale is the Echo Studio with Echo Sub bundle, down to $369 after $60 off.

Just over a year ago, Amazon added a white colour option to the Echo Studio and also added some audio updates.

Echo Studio offers an immersive sound experience with its five speakers that deliver powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology, it provides added space, clarity, and depth to the audio. The speaker in our tests offers a wide sound stage and will satisfy you with bass. Dolby Atmos tracks sound decent. A pair of Echo Studios would be really good together.

Equipped with Alexa, users can ask Alexa to play music, read the news, and answer questions with ease. The device also allows for voice control of music, streaming songs from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and more. It supports the highest quality audio formats, including HD, UltraHD, and Spatial Audio.

Designed to adapt to any environment, the device automatically senses the acoustics of the space and fine-tunes playback for the best sound quality. It also functions as a built-in smart home hub, enabling Alexa to control Zigbee-compatible devices.

Echo Studio helps keep families connected. It can be used as an intercom to communicate with any room in the house using Drop In and Announcements features. Alexa’s skills extend to playing music, answering questions, reading the news, checking the weather, setting alarms, controlling compatible smart devices, and playing Audible audiobooks.

Prioritizing user privacy, the device is designed with multiple layers of privacy controls. This includes a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones, ensuring user conversations remain private.

Click here to buy the Echo Studio on sale—this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Amazon.