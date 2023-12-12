Bluetti Canada Launches Christmas Sale on Power Stations

Bluetti has announced its Christmas sale starting today, offering a huge number of discounts on its portable power solutions, running from December 11 to December 25th, 23:59 EST. This is a great time to pick up some portable power if you deal with power outages due to winter storms, or for planning ahead for your next camping trips in 2024. Who doesn’t love saving money?
Check out the holiday Bluetti deals below:
AC180+PV350: Originally priced at $2,598, now available for $1,898, saving 27%. This model boasts 1800W power, a 1152Wh capacity, and a rapid recharging feature. Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, it’s suitable for activities like camping and photography.
AC200P: Discounted from $2,299 to $1,699, offering a 26% discount. It features a 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter and a LiFePO₄ Battery, making it perfect for outdoor living and RV camping.
AC300+B300: Priced at $3,299, down from $4,399, saving 25%. This model is expandable and serves as a reliable 24/7 UPS home backup.
AC500+B300S+PV350: Available for $5,698, reduced from $6,898, with a 17% discount. This powerful setup is ideal for extensive power backup needs.
EB3A: On sale for $279, down from $399, offering a 30% discount. This compact and fast-charging power station is suitable for various outdoor activities.
AC200MAX+PV350: Marked down from $3,798 to $2,698, saving 29%. It’s an expandable power station, ideal for managing power outages and emergency situations.
AC70: Available for $679, reduced from $799, offering a 15% discount. This new product features a 1,000W rated power and a 768Wh capacity, suitable for a variety of outdoor activities.
