Amazon New Year Deals: Up to 15% off Apple Computers and More

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon new year deals

The deals from Amazon Canada just don’t stop it seems, as we have “deals for the new year” to help you kick off your 2024.

Below are the top electronics deals, with top highlights being Google’s devices on sale (Pixel Buds, Watch, Tablet and Phone), to go with Garmin smartwatches and more. Also, you can save up to 15% off select Apple Mac computers as well.

Click here to see all the tech deals on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

