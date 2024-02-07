LG Rebrands Customer Support Division to ‘LG CareQ’

LG Electronics Canada has announced that it is rebranding the company’s customer support arm to ‘LG CareQ.’

The decision to rebrand ‘LG Canada Support’ comes from the company’s desire to leverage and evolve its support while “keeping the Life’s Good promise.” In a press release, LG Electronics Canada states that it identified the need to enhance service and support capabilities in an ever-evolving tech landscape.

“The branding to LG CareQ embodies everything we do to support and care for our customers after they purchase a product, and ties seamlessly into our innovation ecosystem,” Brian Yu, Head of Customer Value Innovation at LG Electronics Canada says.

Of course, the LG CareQ branding fits with the already-established use of the letter ‘Q’. This is in line with the LG ThinQ ecosystem. Yu also goes on to detail how the letter stands for many of the customer support values including “Quality Service, “understanding complex Questions” and “working with our Qualified team.”

Alongside the rebranding, LG CareQ is aiming to provide a personalized experience and new identity within LG’s customer support. Moving forward, customers can expect to see a new logo across digital interfaces and shirts worn by LG Direct Technicians. LG Electronics Canada also states that a new manifesto of principals has been created for the LG CareQ team.

For customers, the rebranding doesn’t seem to signal a change in how customers can reach out and receive service. LG CareQ covers and supports after-purchase services, the Out-of-Warranty Program, and single-visit repairs through the authorized service provider network.