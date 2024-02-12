Watch: Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple sent an email to customers on Monday morning, letting them know they can watch a replay of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring R&B legend Usher.

“USHER lights up Vegas. This week, one of music’s most iconic performers hit the world’s biggest stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Stream USHER’s set on demand now at Apple Music,” said Apple.

“Plus, explore his catalogue including his brand-new album COMING HOME — all available in immersive Spatial Audio,” noted Apple.

The halftime show by Usher was pretty epic, especially if you’re an R&B fan. Mr. Raymond can sing and dance at the same time, when most musicians nowadays can only lip-sync live.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was at the Super Bowl to catch the game and halftime show live.

What a performance from @Usher! Amazing to see so much star power on the #AppleMusicHalftime Show stage! pic.twitter.com/amRt1VMzs0 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 12, 2024

Check out the replay below from the NFL on YouTube. You can also watch it in Apple Music by clicking here. According to the NFL, you can click here to get up to 3 months free of Apple Music.