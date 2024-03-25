First Gen iPhone Sells for $176,000 CAD, Apple Watch $3,750 CAD

John Quintet
6 seconds ago

First gen sealed iphone

I guess you should have never opened your first generation sealed iPhone from Apple, eh?

According to the latest LCG Auctions Spring Premier Auction, which concluded today, Apple products in 13 lots fetched a total of $252,000 CAD ($186,000 USD), according to data shared by the company with iPhone in Canada.

In the past eight months, LCG Auctions has sold a sealed first-get iPhone for over $100,000 USD. Today saw a factory-sealed iPhone (4GB storage) sell for just over $130,000 USD. But that’s not even the record, as in July 2023 a factory-sealed iPhone sold for over $250,000 CAD.

Other Apple items that sold worth mentioning include an 1980’s Apple Briefcase, gifted by co-founder Steve Jobs, for $7,783 USD. Also, a factory-sealed first-get Apple Watch sold for $2,761 USD, while Steve Jobs’ 8th Grade Yearbook sold for $1,417 USD.

For G.I. Joe fans, the U.S.S. Flagg AFA U85 (Highest Graded) from 1985 sold for over $41,000 USD, which is a record for any G.I. Joe collectible. Imagine if you took care of your toys like mom asked you to…

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

New Apple Square One Store in Mississauga Looks Beautiful

Apple on Saturday launched a new Square One retail store in Mississauga, Ontario, opening up a larger location inside Square One Shopping Centre, located above the food court. iPhone in Canada reader Kyle Tod shared some images of the new retail location, which looks pretty nice with its unique curved glass adorning the front of...
Gary Ng
34 mins ago

Uber, Lyft Face Accessibility Class Action Lawsuit in B.C.

Ridesharing services Uber and Lyft are facing a class action lawsuit in British Columbia, alleging those that require wheelchairs or similar devices, don’t have access. The lawsuit was filed at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, with David Sheldon listed as the complainant. He is a quadriplegic reliant on a motorized wheelchair, and claims in December...
Austin Blake
1 day ago