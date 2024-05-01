7-Eleven Canada Launches Tetris-Slurpee Gaming Device Contest

7-Eleven Canada has partnered with iconic video game Tetris for a unique contest and limited-time merchandise collection, to celebrate the game’s 40th anniversary.

From May 1 to June 25, 2024, 7-Eleven customers can participate in a contest to win one of 1,800 handheld game devices styled after 7-Eleven’s famous Slurpee machines. These cool handhelds are valued at $50 CAD each, and are only available through the 7Rewards program.

You can enter the contest by scanning your 7Rewards membership with every purchase at 7-Eleven.

Products eligible for bonus entries include Coca-Cola 500mL, Gatorade, gaming cards, pizza, Big Bite hot dogs, Slurpee, iced coffee, So Delicious non-dairy single ice-cream bars, and Jack Link’s Jerky.

Members also receive 5 bonus entries per participating product scan and 10 bonus entries for orders placed through 7Now delivery and pickup services, as well as Mobile Checkout purchases.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of Tetris, a game cherished by generations from Gen X to millennials and Gen Z. We are thrilled to partner with another popular brand and bring this fun, unique contest to our over 6 million 7Rewards members,” said Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada, in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations. This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris,” added Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris.

Also for a limited time, 7-Eleven and Tetris fans can shop the exclusive 7-Eleven + Tetris merchandise collection, featuring apparel and accessories such as shirts, hats, and totes.

There’s one more date to mark on your calendar. On World Tetris Day on June 6, 7-Eleven will offer a Medium Slurpee for only $1 to all 7Rewards members, featuring new flavours like Strawberry Lemonade and Brisk Mango.