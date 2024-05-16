OREO Star Wars Cookies Coming to Canada for Limited Time

Wake up, nerds. OREO and Lucasfilm announced this week the release of Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookies.

The new cookie packs, featuring identical exterior packaging, come in two versions: each containing a single colour crème symbolizing either the dark side or light side of the Force. The twist is that fans won’t know which side they’re on until they open the pack.

“The tremendous fandom between Star Wars and the OREO brand has made this strategic partnership such a fun collaboration and we hope fanbases of both communities are just as excited about the launch of Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs as we are,” said Colleen Bowker, Brand Manager, OREO Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookie Packs feature distinct prints of dark side and light side characters, with red or blue crème, infused with “kyber” sugar crystals, inspired by the crystals found in a LIGHTSABER.

The dark side pack includes characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper, while the light side pack features Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia. Each variety includes 10 characters, making a total of 20 across the two packs.

Dark side characters: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, Jabba the Hutt, General Grievous, Count Dooku, Scout Trooper.

Light side characters: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Obi-wan Kenobi, Yoda, Rey, Chewbacca, R2 D2, C-3PO, Mace Windu.

Where’s the love for Darth Plagueis and Qui-Gon Jinn?!

As a homage to the Star Wars franchise, the cookie packs feature original character artwork hand-painted by legendary illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, a renowned Star Wars poster artist since 1977. The new Star Wars OREO Cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting June 10 and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. These look pretty fun.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll want to get your hands on these.