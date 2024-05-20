Apple Fixes iPhone Tracking Toggle Grayed Out Issue

Numerous iPhone users have reported an issue where the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” toggle in the Settings app is suddenly grayed out and inaccessible (via MacRumors).

This problem, first highlighted by @iDeviceHelpus on X and corroborated by various Reddit posts, has left many users puzzled and frustrated.

The grayed-out toggle in the Privacy & Security > Tracking section of the Settings app usually allows users to control whether apps can ask to track their activity across other apps and websites. When this setting is disabled, all tracking requests are automatically denied.

This feature is part of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, introduced with iOS 14.5 to enhance user privacy by giving them more control over how their data is shared.

While some users have noted that the issue began after updating their iPhones to iOS 17.5, others have encountered it on earlier software versions, indicating that the issue is not confined to a specific update.

Apple has, however, now fixed an issue that may have briefly disabled the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” setting for some iPhone users on iOS 14 and above.

According to the company, all affected iPhone users will see their previously-selected settings be restored over the next few days. Users who were impacted by the bug were defaulted to the most privacy-preserving state.