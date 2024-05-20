Apple Fixes iPhone Tracking Toggle Grayed Out Issue

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Numerous iPhone users have reported an issue where the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” toggle in the Settings app is suddenly grayed out and inaccessible (via MacRumors).

Apps tracking toggle

This problem, first highlighted by @iDeviceHelpus on X and corroborated by various Reddit posts, has left many users puzzled and frustrated.

The grayed-out toggle in the Privacy & Security > Tracking section of the Settings app usually allows users to control whether apps can ask to track their activity across other apps and websites. When this setting is disabled, all tracking requests are automatically denied.

This feature is part of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, introduced with iOS 14.5 to enhance user privacy by giving them more control over how their data is shared.

While some users have noted that the issue began after updating their iPhones to iOS 17.5, others have encountered it on earlier software versions, indicating that the issue is not confined to a specific update.

Public beta hero 2024 1

Apple has, however, now fixed an issue that may have briefly disabled the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” setting for some iPhone users on iOS 14 and above.

According to the company, all affected iPhone users will see their previously-selected settings be restored over the next few days. Users who were impacted by the bug were defaulted to the most privacy-preserving state.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Releases Fix for Deleted Photos Reappearing: 17.5.1 Out Now

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 17.5.1, which fixes a bug that was affecting some users where their deleted photos would reappear. The software update is available for iPhone and is just over 300 MB in size. Apple says it brings important bug fixes and “addresses a rare issue” where pictures that saw database corruption...
Gary Ng
59 mins ago