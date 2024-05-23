Amazon’s Father’s Day Gift Guides are Now Available

1 hour ago

Amazon Canada recently released its Father’s Day gift guides, offering curated sections of gifts for dads.

Father’s Day is set for Sunday, June 16 and now is the best time to jump on a gift so you don’t start scrambling at the last minute.

Amazon has gift guides categorized as Deals, Our Top 100+, Hard-to-gift Dad, Adventure Dad, Tech-fan Dad, Wellness Dad, Car-loving Dad and Clearance gifts.

Below is a list of sales happening right now on The Father’s Day Shop:

