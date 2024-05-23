New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Austin Blake
6 seconds ago

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024.

Highlights include Star Wars: The Acolyte premiering on June 4, while season 17 of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts on June 7.

Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2024 below:

June 1

  • The Fable (New Episode)

June 2

  • Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

June 3

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)

June 4

  • FX’s Clipped (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 5

  • Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
  • The Villains of the Valley (S2)
  • Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
  • Under the Bridge (New Episode)

June 6

  • The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 7

  • Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (All Episodes)
  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
  • Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
  • Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
  • For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
  • Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There
  • Queenie (All Episodes)
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

June 8

  • The Fable (New Episode)

June 9

  • Crazy Over Disney
  • D.I.Y Duck
  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • Out on a Limb

June 10

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)

June 11

  • FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 12

  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7)
  • Queen of the South (S1, S2, S3 & S4)
  • Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
  • Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
  • Under the Bridge (New Episodes)

June 13

  • The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 14

  • Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
  • Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
  • FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

June 15

  • The Fable (New Episode)

June 16

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

June 17

  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (All Episodes)

June 18

  • FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
  • Crash (S1, New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 19

  • Tracker (S1)
  • Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
  • Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)

June 20

  • The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 21

  • Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
  • Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
  • Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials
  • Will Trent (S2)

June 22

  • Abbott Elementary (S3)
  • The Fable (New Episode)

June 23

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

June 25

  • FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
  • Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PDT/9am EDT

June 26

  • Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
  • Wicked Tuna (S13)

June 27

  • Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (All Episodes)
  • FX’s The Bear (S3)
  • The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 28

  • Brats
  • Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

June 30

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
  • Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
  • Station 19 (S7)
  • 9-1-1 (S7)

Click here to sign up for Disney+ Canada.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News