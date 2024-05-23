New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024.
Highlights include Star Wars: The Acolyte premiering on June 4, while season 17 of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts on June 7.
Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2024 below:
June 1
June 2
- Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
- The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)
June 3
June 4
- FX’s Clipped (Two-Episode Premiere)
- Crash (S1, New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Acolyte (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
June 5
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
- The Villains of the Valley (S2)
- Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
- Under the Bridge (New Episode)
June 6
- The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
June 7
- Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (All Episodes)
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)
- Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
- Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There
- Queenie (All Episodes)
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)
June 8
June 9
- Crazy Over Disney
- D.I.Y Duck
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
- Out on a Limb
June 10
June 11
- FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
- Crash (S1, New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
June 12
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7)
- Queen of the South (S1, S2, S3 & S4)
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
- Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
- Under the Bridge (New Episodes)
June 13
- The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
June 14
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
- Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
- FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)
June 15
June 16
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
June 17
- Crash (S1, New Episode)
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (All Episodes)
June 18
- FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
- Crash (S1, New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
June 19
- Tracker (S1)
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
- Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)
June 20
- The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
June 21
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
- Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)
- Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials
- Will Trent (S2)
June 22
- Abbott Elementary (S3)
- The Fable (New Episode)
June 23
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
June 25
- FX’s Clipped (New Episode)
- Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge
- Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PDT/9am EDT
June 26
- Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
- Wicked Tuna (S13)
June 27
- Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (All Episodes)
- FX’s The Bear (S3)
- The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
June 28
- Brats
- Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
June 30
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)
- Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
- Station 19 (S7)
- 9-1-1 (S7)
