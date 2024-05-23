New on Disney+ Canada: June 2024

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in June 2024.

Highlights include Star Wars: The Acolyte premiering on June 4, while season 17 of Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts on June 7.

Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2024 below:

June 1

The Fable (New Episode)

June 2

Bob’s Burgers (S14, New Episode)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

The Simpsons (S35, New Episode)

June 3

Crash (S1, New Episode)

June 4

FX’s Clipped (Two-Episode Premiere)

Crash (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (Two-Episode Premiere) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 5

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)

The Villains of the Valley (S2)

Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)

Under the Bridge (New Episode)

June 6

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (All Episodes)

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, Two-Episode Premiere)

Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There

Queenie (All Episodes)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

June 8

The Fable (New Episode)

June 9

Crazy Over Disney

D.I.Y Duck

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

Out on a Limb

June 10

Crash (S1, New Episode)

June 11

FX’s Clipped (New Episode)

Crash (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 12

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7)

Queen of the South (S1, S2, S3 & S4)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)

Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)

Under the Bridge (New Episodes)

June 13

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 14

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham (S3, New Episode)

June 15

The Fable (New Episode)

June 16

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

June 17

Crash (S1, New Episode)

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (All Episodes)

June 18

FX’s Clipped (New Episode)

Crash (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

June 19

Tracker (S1)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)

Uncle Samsik (S1, New Episodes)

June 20

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 21

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

Doctor Who (S1, New Episode)

Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials

Will Trent (S2)

June 22

Abbott Elementary (S3)

The Fable (New Episode)

June 23

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

June 25

FX’s Clipped (New Episode)

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PDT/9am EDT

June 26

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)

Wicked Tuna (S13)

June 27

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (All Episodes)

FX’s The Bear (S3)

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)

June 28

Brats

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

June 30

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (New Episode)

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)

Station 19 (S7)

9-1-1 (S7)

