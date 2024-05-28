Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Confirmed to Drop Day One on Xbox Game Pass

Activision Blizzard published the live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today, confirming the news that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon its release. The game is set to launch on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

The short bombastic trailer is largely a tone-setter, highlighting when the game takes place and in which major conflict players will be taken through. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 largely centres around the Gulf War in the 1990s. The trailer features familiar faces such as Bill Clinton, George Bush Sr., and Saddam Hussein, all of whom could play major roles in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is being developed by Activision Blizzard studio Treyarch, which has overseen the Black Ops franchise since the original in 2010. The game is also largely being co-developed by Raven Software, the studio known for collaborating on other projects, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard officially revealed the game’s name. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was confirmed through a series of teasers released online and via various publications. ‘The Truth Lies’ teaser was posted online, with the ‘Open Your Eyes’ trailer released soon after. It was also confirmed that Microsoft would be hosting a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct after its Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9th, where the worldwide reveal of the game will take place.

However, throughout this marketing campaign, whether Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would be released on Xbox Game Pass lingered. Xbox leadership has been adamant in maintaining the status quo which sees all Microsoft-owned titles arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

Recently, Xbox president Sarah Bond commented on the matter without outright confirming the news. “We know our core users love Game Pass,” Bond said. “Game Pass is a gaming subscription. You get a whole portfolio of games, but importantly, you get every single one of our games that we build day-one in Game Pass, and the quality and the breadth of those games has only been going up over time. You’re going to see some more really big games going into Game Pass later this year.”

Thankfully, the live-action reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gave us our answer. The game is will be available across Xbox Game Pass when it launches later this year.

