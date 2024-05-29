Apple is officially opening the doors to its Apple Store TRX, its first retail store in Malaysia next month. Those in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur can step foot into the new Apple Store location on June 22nd.

Apple’s Malaysia brick-and-mortar store has been long rumoured but yet to be officially confirmed. Apple has now published the official website, confirming its grand opening is taking place at 10AM on Saturday, June 22nd. “We are getting ready to open our first Apple Store in Malaysia,” the site reads. “We can’t wait to see you. Jom!”

Apple Store TRX is built and will operate out of the city’s new Exchange TRX shopping center. As confirmed by the web page listing, the retail store is located at L1.40 The Exchange TRX, Persian TRX, Tun Razak Exchange.

In addition to announcing the new Apple Store TRX, the company released a series of wallpapers for Mac, iPhone and iPad. Each is designed with the word “Jom,” which translates to “Let’s go” or “Come on” in Malay. All wallpapers incorporate a tired pyramid design, harkening to the exterior of the retail location. Wallpapers can be found and downloaded here.

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, we don’t know what the Apple Store TRX looks like on the inside. Considering its location, it’s safe to assume it’ll offer a design inspired by the culture in Malaysia.

The opening of Apple Store TRX marks a continued investment into the Asian market, outside of China. While Apple does not produce iPhones in Malaysia, some Mac devices are manufactured in the country.