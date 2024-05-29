First Apple Store in Malaysia Opens Doors on June 22

Steve Vegvari
8 seconds ago

Apple is officially opening the doors to its Apple Store TRX, its first retail store in Malaysia next month. Those in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur can step foot into the new Apple Store location on June 22nd.

Apple’s Malaysia brick-and-mortar store has been long rumoured but yet to be officially confirmed. Apple has now published the official website, confirming its grand opening is taking place at 10AM on Saturday, June 22nd. “We are getting ready to open our first Apple Store in Malaysia,” the site reads. “We can’t wait to see you. Jom!”

Apple Store TRX is built and will operate out of the city’s new Exchange TRX shopping center. As confirmed by the web page listing, the retail store is located at L1.40 The Exchange TRX, Persian TRX, Tun Razak Exchange.

In addition to announcing the new Apple Store TRX, the company released a series of wallpapers for Mac, iPhone and iPad. Each is designed with the word “Jom,” which translates to “Let’s go” or “Come on” in Malay. All wallpapers incorporate a tired pyramid design, harkening to the exterior of the retail location. Wallpapers can be found and downloaded here.

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, we don’t know what the Apple Store TRX looks like on the inside. Considering its location, it’s safe to assume it’ll offer a design inspired by the culture in Malaysia.

The opening of Apple Store TRX marks a continued investment into the Asian market, outside of China. While Apple does not produce iPhones in Malaysia, some Mac devices are manufactured in the country.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

YouTube Introduces Playables: 75+ Games Now Available

YouTube has launched a new feature called Playables, enabling users to play games directly on the platform, available through its iOS and Android app. Want users to stay glued to your platform? Give them games to play. Over the past few months, this feature has been tested by a limited number of users in select...
John Quintet
12 hours ago

Google Chromebook Plus Gets Gemini and AI Features

Google announced today the introduction of several new AI features for its Chromebook Plus laptops, with prices starting at $549 CAD. The new tools include Magic Editor, Help Me Write, and Gemini, bringing AI features to all Chromebook Plus laptops. Help Me Write allows users to generate text from scratch using prompts or to rewrite...
Austin Blake
20 hours ago