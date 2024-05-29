Feds Want Secret Backdoors for Network Surveillance: Experts

Kate Robertson, a senior research associate, and Ron Deibert, director at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, have raised alarms about a federal cybersecurity bill that is set to progress through Parliament, writes the experts in an opinion piece in the Globe and Mail.

The bill, known as Bill C-26, contains provisions that would allow government officials to secretly order telecoms to install backdoors in encrypted networks, potentially compromising the online security of Canadians.

Bill C-26 could allow officials to secretly require telcos to modify 5G encryption standards for example, that protect mobile communications, allowing government spying. Despite warnings from experts, Ottawa is pushing the bill forward without amending the encryption-breaking capability.

It is concerning that the feds seek to create more security gaps instead of addressing existing ones, says Robertson. The new powers in Bill C-26 could compromise next-generation cybersecurity tools, making Canadians more vulnerable to malicious threats.

Citizen Lab researchers presented their findings in parliamentary hearings, warning that the bill’s broad powers could undermine the “confidentiality, integrity, or availability” of telecom services. Despite these warnings, the bill was pushed out of committee without the critical amendment.

Encryption of 5G technology is important for safeguarding communications and protecting against attacks. The law could also impact smart devices and satellite services, which would be vulnerable to new security weaknesses.

Historically, government backdoors have exposed individuals to cyber-insecurity, exploited by various actors including criminals and foreign rivals. Past leaders of major security agencies have opposed measures that weaken encryption, noting significant security weaknesses in interception equipment used by governments.

The government’s cybersecurity strategy appears contradictory, writes Robertson and Diebert. In 2022, Canada banned telecom equipment from Huawei and ZTE due to security concerns, yet Bill C-26 would grant similar authority to the Canadian government. This inconsistency could undermine Canada’s pro-encryption stance and set a dangerous precedent for other countries.

“Against this threat landscape, a pivot is crucial. Canada needs cybersecurity laws that explicitly recognize that uncompromised encryption is the backbone of cybersecurity, and it must be mandated and protected by all means possible,” write the security researchers.

This sounds like something you’d expect from a communist country or a dictatorship. Hard to believe this would be something originating in Canada. I don’t know if I’m ready to let the feds go backdoor on me in secret—are you?