Bryan Adams Slams Trudeau’s Cancon Rules: “Music is Global”

Canadian music icon Bryan Adams has called on the Trudeau government to reverse its plans for regulating Canadian content (Cancon).

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday morning, Adams criticized the regulations proposed under the Online Streaming Act passed last year. He argued that the federal government aims to “penalize artists” for the multicultural nature of Canadian music.

“The Canadian government wants to penalize artists for the multiculturalism that makes up Canadian music,” said Adams in his video. He urged the feds to “work with artists and the music industry to define Canadian music in a way that doesn’t leave out those who work with global collaborators.”

Despite being born in Kingston, Ontario, and an artist that has worked with global musicians, Adams stated, “That’s not good enough for the Canadian government.” He directly addressed the Prime Minister, saying, “Hey Justin Trudeau! Music is global and the rules need to change with the times.”

Spotify supported Adams, stating in an email to iPhone in Canada, “Canadian music is global and the Canadian government shouldn’t impose any new fees on streaming services until they recognize that.”

Adams’ remarks mark the first time in over 30 years that he has spoken out on Cancon. In 1991-92, the CRTC ruled that his hit song “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” (from Kevin Costner’s classic film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) did not qualify as Canadian. At that time, Adams criticized the criteria, stating that they were “breeding mediocrity” and that the government “doesn’t belong” in the music business.

The CRTC’s criteria for Canadian content require a musical selection to have at least two of the following conditions: music composed by a Canadian, lyrics performed principally by a Canadian, performance recorded or broadcast live in Canada, and lyrics written by a Canadian. That some pretty restrictive criteria.

Recently, songwriter Trésor, in collaboration with Spotify, highlighted that tracks by iconic Canadian artists like Céline Dion, Shania Twain, and The Weekend might not qualify as Canadian under current definitions.

According to Spotify’s latest data, Canadian artists were discovered by first-time listeners over 3.8 billion times last year, with royalties exceeding $435 million CAD between 2018 and 2023.

However, Spotify noted that many works by Canadian artists with a global mindset fall outside the CRTC’s current definition of Canadian programming. For example, despite Calgary-born Tate McRae’s song “greedy” becoming the most popular song on Spotify globally in November 2023, it may not be considered Canadian due to not meeting all criteria.

The new fight Adams is taking to the government will likely see a delay, since the CRTC announced last month the Streaming Act won’t be implemented until after the next federal election. What a coincidence.

At the end of the day, people should have the freedom to listen to what music sounds good to them. They shouldn’t have Canadian content forced down their throats. Growing up and being forced to watch Anne of Green Gables on the CBC was bad enough, and finally I’ve broken free of Cancon thanks to streaming services.