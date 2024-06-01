Lego Polaroid Camera and Adorable Dogs Sets: Long Weekend Fun

Lego recently sent us some sets to build over the Victoria Day long weekend, offering a fun and interactive activity for the whole family. The Polaroid OneStep camera came to life through Lego Ideas, where fans can submit their ideas for future sets. We also got our hands on the Creator 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs set.

The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera LEGO set to pretty easy to assemble for a middle schooler, despite being listed as an 18+ set. This detailed replica of the classic Polaroid camera, was a nostalgic building experience. With 516 pieces, it accurately captures the iconic Polaroid design, including the viewfinder (which you can look through), colour spectrum, and exposure compensation dial.

The set also includes a buildable Polaroid Time-Zero Land Film pack, complete with three illustrated ‘photos.’ One of these ‘photos’ features Polaroid inventor Edwin H. Land (in Lego design nonetheless), adding a historical touch to the model (#themoreyouknow). The attention to detail extends to the stickers, offering options for either ‘OneStep’ or ‘1000’ labels to personalize the camera.

Once complete, the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera set becomes a display-worthy piece, measuring 9 cm high, 9 cm wide, and 15 cm deep. If you’re a fan of vintage cameras, this is one set you’ll want to show off to your friends and family. The details are all there as you can end up “shaking it like a Polaroid picture” once you’re all done.

This Polaroid camera has been one of our favourite Lego builds to date. You load a photo and you can press the red shutter button which ejects it afterwards (kids can’t stop playing with this). Definitely pretty cool:

The Time-Zero Supercolor SX-70 Land Film pack can be seen below, featuring the iconic Polaroid name and font. The Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera costs $99.99 CAD from Lego and retailers.

The other Lego set we put together was the Creator 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs set.

This 475-piece set includes models of popular dog breeds, such as a beagle, a poodle, and a Labrador. Each dog is posable, with movable heads, tails, and ears. There’s nothing like playing with smiling pups to warm up your day, even if they are made out of Lego. Accessories include a leash, ball, bone, bowl with food, brush and a little bunny.

The set also lets builders to transform the initial dogs into other breeds like a miniature schnauzer and a pug, or a husky and a long-haired dachshund. The 3-in-1 set means you can build the set over and over again. There’s nothing better than keeping your kids busy over a long weekend and this set will do the job.

Designed for children aged 7 and up and coming in at 475 pieces, the Adorable Dogs set is compact in size, which makes it easy to display or carry around. Your kids will be able to bring these dogs everywhere they go to ensure they’re busy and having fun. These would be great to take to a restaurant for creative play while waiting for your food.

The Adorable Dogs set costs $39.99 CAD from Lego and retailers.

When Mother Nature is taking its sweet time to deliver spring weather, building Lego over a long weekend is a great way to spend some family time, for both kids and adults. Thanks to Lego for sending these over to check out.