Apple Reduces M2 iPad Air GPU Specs in Secret, But Someone Noticed

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple has quietly revised the technical specifications of its recently released M2 iPad Air. Initially announced with a 10-core GPU in its press release, the device’s specifications now indicate a 9-core GPU.

The change comes from an updated specifications page for the M2 iPad Air, spotted by a 9to5Mac reader. This revision looks to have occurred in the past 10 days.

The original  press release for the M2 iPad Air still mentions a 10-core GPU. Here’s what it said:

The M2 chip brings another big boost in performance to iPad Air, featuring a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

The M2 iPad Air support page still lists a 10-core GPU.

This is the first time we’ve seen Apple offer an M2 chip with a 9-core GPU. For example, the M2 MacBook Air is available with either an 8-core or a 10-core GPU. This implies that the M2 chip in the iPad Air is a binned version of the 10-core variant, says 9to5Mac. GPU manufacturing results in some yields that are better than others. The claim here is that Apple might be leveraging some ‘imperfect’ GPUs to put into the iPad Air from the manufacturing line (that tested with 9-core GPUs instead of 10-cores).

Below is a screenshot of Apple’s M2 iPad Air specs page, updated to show a 9-core GPU:

CleanShot 2024 06 01 at 22 46 12

While the specs page on Apple.com reads 9-core GPU, Apple.ca and other international web pages are still showing 10-core GPU.

For most users, the difference between a 9-core and a 10-core GPU is unlikely to be noticeable. It would suck to have purchased an M2 iPad Air thinking you had a 10-core GPU, only to find out it was a 9-core. While it’s not a huge difference, you should be getting what you paid for.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Designers Discuss M4 iPad Pro in Interview

Apple’s design team recently shared some insights into the latest iPad Pro. Molly Anderson, industrial designer, and Scott Brodrick, iPad category manager, shared insights with French publication Numerama (via MacRumors) about the new iPad Pro, emphasizing its incredible thinness at 5.1 mm (because that’s all what we were asking for?). “Portability is at the heart...
John Quintet
6 days ago

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, M2 iPad Air is Over 50% Off

If you’re looking for an Apple Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro or 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024), then you need to act quickly here. Walmart has slashed the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard down to $210.68, which saves you $239 off the regular price of $449, saving you 53% off. This item is listed as...
IIC Deals
1 week ago

iFixit Teardowns: M4 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro [VIDEO]

A detailed teardown of Apple's latest M4 iPad Pro by iFixit has revealed significant strides in the device's repairability. The disassembly of the 13-inch iPad Pro which also included dismantling the new Apple Pencil Pro, showcased Apple's ongoing efforts to create more repair-friendly products. The iPad Pro teardown began with heating the screen to loosen...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago