Fido Debuts $50/20GB Promo Plan for BYOD Customers

Rogers-owned Fido updated its website on Saturday to debut a $50/20GB plan for bring your own device customers activating online only.

The plan is after a $10/month discount for 24 months when the promo code “fidopromo10” is used at checkout for new activations. The regular plan is actually $60/20GB and includes unlimited nationwide calling and SMS/MMS.

This Fido plan looks to be a response to a limited Koodo promo code that offers the same $50/20GB plan.

Earlier this week, the Koodo website showed a banner that said, “we love your city so much, we made a deal just for it,” mentioning a $50/20GB plan after using promo code “promoweb20”. It’s unclear if this promo code is still available as we’re not seeing it on the Koodo website as of writing anymore. We reached out to Koodo yesterday for clarification but did not hear back at time of publishing.

Check out our screenshot below:

As of writing, Virgin Mobile doesn’t offer a $50/20GB plan and Koodo isn’t advertising one either, but that may change shortly.

During Black Friday last year, Fido offered $30/20GB and $35/20GB promo plans, so this current promo isn’t as good as what we saw in late November.