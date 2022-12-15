Rogers Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Boxing Day is the day after Christmas and usually marks huge sales, but over the years the event has started earlier and earlier, similar to Black Friday deals.

Rogers has kicked off its Boxing Day deals already, as it says “Boxing week on now” according to its website. Here are some of the deals Rogers has posted on its website:

iPhone 14 128GB for $0/mo for 24 months (after bill credit, plus taxes) on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in your old iPhone 12 or with $480 down

iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro for just $26.25/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge

$60 for 15GB of data (up to 150 Mbps speeds)

$75 for 20GB of data (up to 250 Mbps speeds)

Student plans: from $55/20GB per month

Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans from $55/month for 25GB of shareable data (up to 250 Mbps speeds)

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $56.58 $0/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan, in-store only

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $0/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan. In-store only

Google Pixel 7 Series starting at $5.50/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device after 2 years. $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest

Get a free tablet when you sign up for a Rogers Infinite Premium plan. Free tablet plan for 24 months

