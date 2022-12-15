Rogers Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Boxing Day is the day after Christmas and usually marks huge sales, but over the years the event has started earlier and earlier, similar to Black Friday deals.
Rogers has kicked off its Boxing Day deals already, as it says “Boxing week on now” according to its website. Here are some of the deals Rogers has posted on its website:
- iPhone 14 128GB for $0/mo for 24 months (after bill credit, plus taxes) on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in your old iPhone 12 or with $480 down
- iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro for just $60.89 $26.25/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- $60 for 15GB of data (up to 150 Mbps speeds)
- $75 for 20GB of data (up to 250 Mbps speeds)
- Student plans: from $55/20GB per month
- Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans from $55/month for 25GB of shareable data (up to 250 Mbps speeds)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $56.58 $0/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan, in-store only
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for $64.83 $0/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra or with $360 down with a Rogers Infinite plan. In-store only
- Google Pixel 7 Series starting at $34.00 $5.50/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device after 2 years. $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest
- Get a free tablet when you sign up for a Rogers Infinite Premium plan. Free tablet plan for 24 months
Click here to follow all of our upcoming and ongoing Boxing Day deals for 2022.
Other articles in the category: Rogers
Fido Offering $55/50GB Plan for Existing Customers, Just Like Koodo
Earlier this week, Telus-owned Koodo was offering a $55/50GB plan for some existing customers, with the latter including one free perk such as unlimited long distance, rollover data and more. Koodo’s offer was alongside a current promo for new customers offering a $50/40GB plan. Now, it appears Rogers-owned Fido has a similar offer just like […]
Videotron Buying Freedom Would Harm Consumers, Says Competition Bureau’s Closing Arguments
Vidéotron's acquisition of Freedom Mobile in a $2.85 billion side deal tethered to the proposed $26 billion merger of Rogers and Shaw Communications would put the Quebecor-owned telecom company in an "unprecedented relationship of dependence" on Rogers, the Competition Bureau said in closing arguments on Tuesday (via The Star). The evidentiary portion of the Competition...
Rogers-Shaw Merger Hearing vs Competition Bureau Concludes
The evidentiary portion of the Competition Bureau's federal Competition Tribunal hearing against Rogers and Shaw over their proposed $26 billion merger came to a close on Thursday, following 18 days of testimony, parades of witnesses, and strenuous cross-examination (via The Globe and Mail). Oral arguments from the two sides are scheduled for December 13 and...