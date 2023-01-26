SaskTel Expanding 5G Network Rollout in the Battlefords

SaskTel announced on Wednesday it has started rolling out its 5G wireless network to the Battlefords, offering faster download speeds.

The Saskatchewan crown corporation says it recently debuted its 5G network in the Town of Battleford, but expects all of Battleford and North Battleford to have full access by the summer of this year.

“Our government recognizes how important wireless connectivity is to the overall success of our province,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in an issued statement. “I am extremely pleased with the progress SaskTel has made in expanding their 5G network so that more people across Saskatchewan can benefit from this new and exciting technology.”

SaskTel is using Samsung hardware for its 5G rollout, noting speeds can reach up to 1.2 Gigabits per second.

“The rapid expansion of our 5G network across Saskatchewan is part of our larger commitment to invest $1.5 billion of capital across the province,” added Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “The investments we’re making in 5G and fibre will help accelerate Saskatchewan’s transition to becoming a “smart” province, while ensuring our customers continue to have access to the communications technologies and solutions they need to connect to the world.”