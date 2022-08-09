Telus to Charge Fee for Credit Card Payments, to ‘Recover’ Processing Costs

Nehal Malik
34 mins ago

Telus has filed an application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for the approval of a 1.5% processing fee on all customer bill payments made via credit card.

If approved, the surcharge will go into effect starting October 17, 2022. It will apply to all new and existing Telus customers. This additional charge will help “cover the processing costs that credit card payments incur,” Canada’s fastest mobile network operator told the CRTC.

In its filing, Telus presented the following demonstration of how the surcharge will be implemented in customer bills:

A Telus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement, “Starting in October, customers choosing to make a bill payment with a credit card will be charged a 1.5% Credit Card Processing Fee.”

Customers can avoid the surcharge by simply opting for a different payment method for their bills.

“This fee helps us recover a portion of the processing costs we incur to accept credit card payments, and the average cost will be around $2 for most customers. Customers can avoid this fee by selecting another bill payment option such as: Pay Through Bank (one-time bank payment), Pre-Authorized Debit (recurring bank payment), Visa Debit, Visa Prepaid, and Mastercard Prepaid cards,” added the Telus spokesperson.

The company will start notifying existing customers of the new processing fee starting in mid-August.

Telus reported its second-quarter financials last week, posting $4.4 billion in revenue and a record 247,000 total customer additions.

