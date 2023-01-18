Telus Workers Prepare for Potential Strike

Telus is facing a potential strike from employees as hundreds organized solidarity rallies outside the Telus Mobility building in Burnaby and other company locations across Canada on Sunday.

These workers, members of the United Steelworkers union (USW), organized the picket training demonstration in preparation for escalating job action. The threat of strike action comes after Telus employees failed to negotiate an agreement with the company.

“The workers have been bargaining with Telus for over 14 months and have not reached a tentative agreement supported by the union,” the USW said in a press release.

According to the USW, it made an offer to Telus during federal reconciliation that showed a willingness to work with the telecom giant on many key issues. However, Telus not only rejected the proposal but also went around the union’s bargaining committee and took its offer directly to the membership, much to the union’s chagrin.

“I am very disappointed with Telus and the lack of respect they are showing for their unionized workforce,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada.

“I don’t know how Telus thinks it’s okay to make record profits and then turn around and say to our members that they only deserve a 0% wage increase in the first year of the contract.”

USW membership will now vote on the offer in a series of town hall meetings. During these meetings, the union will educate its members on the details of Telus’s offer and recommend against accepting it.

“I am proud of the resilience shown by our members throughout this frustrating process. They are rising up and fighting back. This is not a time for concessions. USW members are standing up to protect and improve their jobs and make sure that there continue to be good, family-supporting telecom jobs here in Canada into the future,” Lunny continued.

“Our union of more than 225,000 members across Canada stands in full support of our Telus members and we are there with them every step of this fight. The USW’s Strike and Defence Fund is ready to support our members financially should escalating job action result in a strike or lockout. If Telus is looking for a fight, we are ready for it.”