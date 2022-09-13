Xplornet Rebrands to ‘Xplore’, Unveils New Logo

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

New Brunswick-based rural telecom Xplornet announced on Tuesday it has rebranded to Xplore.

According to Xplore, the rebrand reflects its “commitment to being Canada’s fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living.”

New logos for its consumer and business division show new green shades, which it says are inspired by Canada’s northern lights.

“For nearly 20 years, we have chosen to focus on providing broadband to Canadians who have opted to enjoy rural living,” said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc., in a statement. “Today, Xplore is committing to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for the better everyday living of rural Canadians. We have already started with the rollout of Xplore’s new fibre-to-the-premise and 5G broadband services.”

Xplore says it continues to roll out its fibre network, which is currently available in select areas of Alberta, Ontario and Prince Edward Island, with more projects underway in seven provinces. The company is also rolling out the nation’s first rural 5G standalone network, set to offer speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

“This is the next era of our company’s story – a new name, new brand, new world-class technologies, and a renewed commitment to supporting and improving rural living for our customers,” concluded Lenehan.

