Amazon Canada Black Friday: Up to 55% Off Echo, Fire TV 4K and More

Walmart Canada Reveals Black Friday Deals: iPad for $359 and More
Walmart Canada’s Black Friday deals starting online on November 24, 2022, have been revealed. The following deals start November 25 in-store at 6am, while they begin on November 24 online at 9pm EST. Some headline deals include big savings on TVs, smartphones on contract and Apple’s iPad. Check out some of the highlights below from […]
Apple Watch Series 7 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco at $349.97
Costco warehouses have started to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches in 45mm size, down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 7 GPS in 45mm size is available for $349.97, as spotted at the Costco warehouse in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, notes a RFD user. Currently, this same Apple […]
Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday Sale 2022 Now Live
Nintendo has launched its Black Friday sale for Switch games in Canada for 2022, offering a variety of discounts. If you’re looking for Nintendo Switch Games Black Friday sales, check out what’s discounted right now on Amazon.ca: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – $29 (save 25%) Mario Party Superstars – $54 (save 31%) Fire […]