Amazon Canada Black Friday: Up to 55% Off Echo, Fire TV 4K and More

IIC Deals
32 mins ago

amazon early black friday deals 2022

Amazon Canada continues to add more deals for early Black Friday, with the latest showing its Echo and Fire TV 4K devices slashed by up to 50% off, while Echo Show devices are up to 55% off, joining other devices on sale.

Here are the Amazon devices part of early Black Friday deals right now…

Echo Devices

Fire TV

Fire Tablets

Kindle

Blink and Ring Security

Eero Wireless Routers

Other deals worth checking out:

As we approach Black Friday this week, expect Amazon Canada to add even more devices and deals.

Click here to check out all the early Black Friday deals on Amazon.ca.

