Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2, AirPods Pro 2 Hit Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada also has Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2 available for pre-order.

This means if you have Amazon store credit, you can apply it to your newest Apple purchase. Some credit cards in Canada offer rewards points that can be redeemed for Amazon gift cards, or sometimes RBC has sales on Amazon gift cards as well. You can then apply these discounted gift cards towards your Apple purchase and save.

Apple Watch Ultra (all 3 new bands), Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2 are all available for pre-order, with delivery set for launch days.

Amazon offers Prime shipping speeds and relatively easy returns.

Check out the buying links below:

Amazon also has the original AirPods Pro for $249, cheaper than the $329 regular price.