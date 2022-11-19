Best AirPods, AirPods Pro Early Black Friday Deal: Up to $100 Gift Card Free

Those deal hunting for early AirPods or AirPods Pro early Black Friday deals in Canada need to head over to their local Shoppers Drug Mart.

As part of early Black Friday sales available on Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20 only, you can get AirPods 2 for $179.99 but with a free $75 Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card back, which is a great deal.

Also available today at Shoppers are Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $100 off at $99.99.

AirPods Pro 1st gen are also available for $279.99 with a $100 gift card back, only for this weekend only.

For those in Quebec, Maxi has AirPods 2 for $129, but with 40,000 PCO points back according to RFD, equivalent to $89.

Amazon.ca has AirPods 2 for $149 right now but they could drop even lower as we head right into Black Friday next week.