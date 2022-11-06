Early Black Friday 2022 AirPods Pro Deal: Save $30 Off at $299

If you’re looking for an early Black Friday deal on Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2, check out Costco.ca this weekend.
Right now, you can buy the latest AirPods Pro 2 for $299.99, saving you $30 off Apple’s regular price of $329. This deal is available online and at Costco warehouses, only on Saturday and Sunday, November 6, 2022 and works out to a 9% discount for these earbuds that launched back on September 23.
AirPods Pro 2 gain new features such as Adaptive Transparency, touch controls, and Precision Finding. The MagSafe charging case now has a speaker to allow it to emit a sound to be found.
Apple is selling its original AirPods Pro for $248 on Amazon.ca, but for about $50 more you can get the latest versions that also have improved sound, better noise cancellation, a new H2 chip and now included XS size silicone ear tip.
Other articles in the category: Deals
2022 Apple Holiday Gift Guide Launches, Holiday Return Policy Now Live
Apple has debuted its annual holiday gift guide and for 2022, it says you’ll be able to “find the perfect gift to knock their stockings off.” The company has highlighted its newest products of course as holiday gift purchases, including: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus featuring impressive battery life and a new dual-camera system. […]
Chromecast with Google TV on Sale for $29, Save Up to $15
If you’ve been waiting for a Chromecast with Google TV sale, it’s available for up to 25% off right now on Amazon.ca. Here’s what’s available: Chromecast with Google TV HD – $29.99 (save $10; 25%) Chromecast with Google TV 4K – $54.98(save $15; 21%) Chromecast with Google TV includes a remote powered by Google Assistant, […]
Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 2
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get an […]