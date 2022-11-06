Early Black Friday 2022 AirPods Pro Deal: Save $30 Off at $299

If you’re looking for an early Black Friday deal on Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2, check out Costco.ca this weekend.

Right now, you can buy the latest AirPods Pro 2 for $299.99, saving you $30 off Apple’s regular price of $329. This deal is available online and at Costco warehouses, only on Saturday and Sunday, November 6, 2022 and works out to a 9% discount for these earbuds that launched back on September 23.

AirPods Pro 2 gain new features such as Adaptive Transparency, touch controls, and Precision Finding. The MagSafe charging case now has a speaker to allow it to emit a sound to be found.

Apple is selling its original AirPods Pro for $248 on Amazon.ca, but for about $50 more you can get the latest versions that also have improved sound, better noise cancellation, a new H2 chip and now included XS size silicone ear tip.