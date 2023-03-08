Google Sale: Pixel Smartphones Cut by $200, Next Doorbell and Pixel Buds Discounted

Google has launched a sale on its Pixel smartphones, Nest Doorbell, Pixel Buds and speaker bundles, offering up to $200 off in savings.

The latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have been cut by $200, and are now available at $599 and $979. The Pixel 6a has been discounted by $200 and is now available at $399.

As for Pixel Buds A-Series earphones, they are $20 off at $119. Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $60 off at $199.99.

The Nest Doorbell (battery) has been cut by $40 and now available at $199.99.

Google also has various discounts on its home security packages, offering up to $95 off various bundles that include Nest cameras and Nest hubs to keep track of who’s at your front door.

You can see all of the latest sales from Google on its website.