Walmart Black Friday Canada Deals 2022: Apple Watch for $149 and More

IIC Deals
2 hours ago

walmart canada black friday 2022 deals

Walmart Canada has launched its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering up to 50% off a variety of products, including discounts on Apple Watch and more.

Here are some highlights below from the Walmart Black Friday flyer:

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm – $149 (save $100)
  • Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – $259 (save $110)
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm – $359 (save $170)
  • iPhone 13 (Rogers) – $150 Gift Card with new activation
  • Beats Studio Buds – $139 (save $50)
  • Beats Solo3 Headphones – $244 (save $61)
  • AirPods 2 – $159 (save $40)

The deal for the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is not bad, if you can find one in stock.

According to Walmart, the Black Friday sale starts November 10th in-store and started on November 9 online, with sales going for three weeks.

We might see bigger discounts as we head towards Black Friday in two weeks. Stay tuned.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

You Can Now Download tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 16.1, along with macOS Ventura 13. Also available now are tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1. For watchOS 9.1, it includes the following improvements to go with bug fixes: Battery life extended for Outdoor Walking, Running and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

New Apple Watch Ultra Ad Debuts: ‘Call to the Wild’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new ad for its latest Apple Watch Ultra, titled “Call to the Wild”. The ad shows the new watch in a variety of extreme conditions, touting its durability for adventures. “Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action […]
Gary Ng
4 weeks ago