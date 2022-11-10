Walmart Black Friday Canada Deals 2022: Apple Watch for $149 and More

Walmart Canada has launched its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering up to 50% off a variety of products, including discounts on Apple Watch and more.
Here are some highlights below from the Walmart Black Friday flyer:
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm – $149 (save $100)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – $259 (save $110)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm – $359 (save $170)
- iPhone 13 (Rogers) – $150 Gift Card with new activation
- Beats Studio Buds – $139 (save $50)
- Beats Solo3 Headphones – $244 (save $61)
- AirPods 2 – $159 (save $40)
The deal for the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm is not bad, if you can find one in stock.
According to Walmart, the Black Friday sale starts November 10th in-store and started on November 9 online, with sales going for three weeks.
We might see bigger discounts as we head towards Black Friday in two weeks. Stay tuned.
