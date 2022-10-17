Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18, Says Gurman

Gary Ng
30 mins ago

Following up on the earlier-than-normal weekend edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said on Monday afternoon that Apple will launch its M2 iPad Pro line up on Tuesday.

“In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow,” said Gurman just moments ago.

Apple is expected to unveil a refreshed iPad Pro lineup with its latest M2 chip. Gurman says M2 MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch versions are expected for later this year. Gurman also says Apple plans to turn the iPad into a tablet-like home hub in 2023.

Since Apple isn’t holding a special event for this iPad Pro refresh, the company will likely announce these new iPad Pro models via press release, probably at 5am PDT/8am EDT. Stay tuned for updates.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple Says Stage Manager Coming to Older iPad Pro Models

Apple’s Stage Manager multitasking feature in iPadOS 16 is only for tablets with the company’s M1 chip, but that is now changing. According to Engadget, Apple told the publication Stage Manager is now expanding to older iPad Pro 3rd gen and 4th gen models when iPadOS 16 is released later this year. M1 iPad Pro […]
Gary Ng
3 weeks ago

How to Use Procreate on iPad to Create an Alter Ego Portrait [VIDEO]

Apple has released a new video tutorial on its YouTube channel, showing how to create an alter ego on iPad using Procreate: Learn how to use Procreate to make an alter ego portrait on iPad with Apple Pencil. Get hands-on with brushes and layers in Procreate, guided by tips from artist Temi Coker and Creative...
Gary Ng
2 months ago

iPad Evangelist Drops Apple’s Stage Manager Feature Over Poor Design, Glitches

Apple in June unveiled Stage Manager, iPadOS 16's headline feature that lets iPad owners efficiently work with multiple windows and use external displays. Stage Manager is also available on macOS Ventura, but the iPadOS variant has faced heavy criticism for being half-baked and unstable. MacStories founder and known iPad evangelist and iPad power user, Federico...
Nehal Malik
2 months ago