Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18, Says Gurman

Following up on the earlier-than-normal weekend edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said on Monday afternoon that Apple will launch its M2 iPad Pro line up on Tuesday.

“In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow,” said Gurman just moments ago.

Apple is expected to unveil a refreshed iPad Pro lineup with its latest M2 chip. Gurman says M2 MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch versions are expected for later this year. Gurman also says Apple plans to turn the iPad into a tablet-like home hub in 2023.

Since Apple isn’t holding a special event for this iPad Pro refresh, the company will likely announce these new iPad Pro models via press release, probably at 5am PDT/8am EDT. Stay tuned for updates.