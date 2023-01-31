1Password Announces New Features, iOS App Updates

1Password developers have just shared a preview of all the new features and improvements coming in their next major update, especially for iOS users.

Reorder fields and sections inside items

One of the biggest improvements in the forthcoming 1Password 8 update will be the ability to reorder fields and sections within items.

“Just edit the item, then drag-and-drop to your heart’s content,” the developers say while adding that this is a highly requested feature.

Ability to search within any list of items

This feature is coming back to 1Password 8 for iOS and Android. In any list of items, you can enter a query to quickly find the one that you’re looking for.

PIN unlock on mobile

Soon, you’ll have the ability to use your device PIN code or pattern to unlock 1Password.

Improved Face ID unlock

The developers are working on a lot of improvements so that Face ID is an even more consistent way to unlock 1Password 8 for iOS and 1Password for Safari.

Set a default vault for saved items

Set a default vault for all new items that you save via the browser so that you never misplace any of your sensitive data.

Other improvements coming to 1Password 8 include:

Better VoiceOver support

A simpler setup process for new users

Option to turn off Emergency Kits (1Password Business)

Option to turn off file storage (1Password Business)

Option to enforce 2FA using only security keys (1Password Business)

The ability to instantly open a saved address in your preferred map app.

The ability to import passwords from within 1Password 8 for iOS and Android.

The option to specify that an item should only be filled on the exact domain you’ve chosen.

If you want to learn more and keep up to date with the latest 1Password builds, check out the releases page.