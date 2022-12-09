Airbnb to Crack Down on NYE Parties Across Canada

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

Airbnb has announced heightened defenses to help prevent disruptive parties over the New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 countries, including Canada.

Airbnb png

New restrictions will see a ban on certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings across Canada. These defenses are in effect for guests without a positive account history, or no previous bookings at all, on the platform.

Since these defenses were first piloted in 2020, we estimate that they have contributed to a year-over-year global drop-in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56 percent.

Across Ontario, over 10,400 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021. Across Canada, this number rises to over 19,000. We also applied a similar system in the US, most recently for Halloween.

The restrictions will be in effect over the New Year’s Eve weekend in the following countries:

  • United States (including Puerto Rico)
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • France
  • Spain
  • UK
  • Ireland
  • Portugal
  • Netherlands

Airbnb’s NYE crack down measures complement the platform’s other party prevention systems and anti-party tools, which were launched in Canada and the U.S. earlier this year.

This anti-party initiative is meant to support both our Hosts and neighbours.

Other articles in the category: News

Fortnite Battle Royale Now Runs on Unreal Engine 5.1 [VIDEO]

With the release of the new Chapter 4, Fortnite Battle Royale now makes use of Unreal Engine 5’s newest, most innovative features, via Unreal Engine 5.1. Unreal Engine 5 ushers in a generational leap in visual fidelity, bringing an unprecedented level of detail to game worlds like the Battle Royale Island. Next-generation features such as...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

Stream Will Smith’s New Movie Emancipation on Apple TV+

Inspired by a true story, Will Smith’s new movie Emancipation is now available to watch on Apple TV+. The movie tells the story of a man who fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family. The movie debuted in theaters on December 2, but Apple TV+ subscribers can now stream it...
Usman Qureshi
36 mins ago

‘Every Politician Should Fear Apple’s Power’ Says Epic CEO

While speaking to The Verge, CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has said that Apple’s ability to reject apps like Twitter is something “every politician should fear,” no matter what side of the aisle they’re on. “I think it’s incredibly dangerous to allow the world’s most powerful corporation to decide who is allowed to say...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago