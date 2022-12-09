Airbnb to Crack Down on NYE Parties Across Canada
Airbnb has announced heightened defenses to help prevent disruptive parties over the New Year’s Eve weekend in 11 countries, including Canada.
New restrictions will see a ban on certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings across Canada. These defenses are in effect for guests without a positive account history, or no previous bookings at all, on the platform.
Since these defenses were first piloted in 2020, we estimate that they have contributed to a year-over-year global drop-in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56 percent.
Across Ontario, over 10,400 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021. Across Canada, this number rises to over 19,000. We also applied a similar system in the US, most recently for Halloween.
The restrictions will be in effect over the New Year’s Eve weekend in the following countries:
- United States (including Puerto Rico)
- Canada
- Brazil
- Australia
- New Zealand
- France
- Spain
- UK
- Ireland
- Portugal
- Netherlands
Airbnb’s NYE crack down measures complement the platform’s other party prevention systems and anti-party tools, which were launched in Canada and the U.S. earlier this year.
This anti-party initiative is meant to support both our Hosts and neighbours.