Amazon Launches Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality in Canada

Amazon has expanded its Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality experience to Canada for the first time, debuting its smart assistant at scale for hoteliers.

The Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu in Quebec is the first Fairmont property in the world and the first hotel in Canada to integrate Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality, bringing the power of Alexa to guest rooms beginning today.

With an Amazon Echo Show inside their room, for example, guests can ask Alexa to contact guest services, order room service, housekeeping, get local recommendations, play music and more, all without picking up a phone.

“Customers tell us they love how easy it is to get information, enjoy entertainment, and control connected devices by simply asking Alexa, and we want to offer those experiences everywhere customers want them,” said Celine Lee, Alexa Country Manager for Amazon Canada, in an issued statement. “Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality makes your hotel stay a little more like being at home and gives hospitality providers new ways to create more memorable stays for their guests.”

Amazon says Alexa will be available in both English and French at Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, located two hours northeast of Quebec City by car. With Alexa, guests can also get translations into one of 50 supported languages. For example, guests can ask “Alexa, how do you translate ‘bed’ in French?” and Alexa will respond.

Guests can also ask Alexa for information such as breakfast time, the location of the fitness center, ask for shampoo or a Wi-Fi password, contact the concierge and more. Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality allows hotel operators to let guests control smart lights, thermostats, blinds, TVs, play white noise, and more with Alexa.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Amazon and for Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu to be the first Fairmont property in the world and first hotel in Canada to feature Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality solutions in all of our guestrooms. With their in-room Amazon Echo device, our guests will now be able to enjoy a customized and augmented stay experience,’’ said David Connor, Regional Vice President, Fairmont Hotels, Eastern Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Amazon points out the use of Alexa is optional; guests just need to turn the microphone button to “off” on Echo speakers in guest rooms. Alexa for Hospitality can be used by guests without the need to log into an Amazon account on devices, while voice recordings are not stored.

Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality expanded to Germany yesterday, and with today’s addition of Canada, the service is now available in the U.S., UK, France and Italy.

Back in November, Amazon launched Alexa Smart Properties for senior living in Canada.