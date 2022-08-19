Apple AirPower Prototype Hands On [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

AirPower was an Apple-designed wireless charging mat designed to charge compatible iPhones, the Apple Watch, and AirPods, and was first announced by the company in 2017.

Airpower

After delaying the product for well over a year, Apple ended up canceling the AirPower product completely, citing difficulty meeting the company’s high standards for hardware.

Last year, however, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple is continuing development on the AirPower charger, while also working on developing other charging innovations such as long-range wireless charging and reverse charging.

While it remains unknown at this point if Apple will ever release the AirPower charging mat, a new hands-on video of an AirPower prototype has just hit YouTube giving us a detailed look at Apple’s first-ever wireless charging device (via MacRumors).

Here’s what the caption reads:

Today, we’re looking at an actual 22-coil prototype unit more in-depth than anyone ever has before, from the hardware to even developer commands!

The video does provide us the best look yet at Apple’s now-discontinued ‌AirPower‌ charger. Take a look and share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

