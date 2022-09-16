Apple Drops Price of Refurbished iPhones in Canada

Apple launched refurbished iPhone sales in Canada back in September 2021, offering the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

As of writing, Apple only has refurbished iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max available for purchase, and these phones recently saw a $90 price drop in late August.

Here are the refurbished iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro prices in Canada as of writing; you can see refurbished price history in the parentheses, according to our records:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Refurbished iPhones from Apple include the same one-year warranty as new devices, while also coming with a new battery and outer shell.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, with the lineup debuting back in September 2019, so these CPUs are three years old.

It’s not possible to buy an older ‘Pro’ iPhone from Apple at the moment, as you will need to pony up the cash for the iPhone 14 Pro which starts at $1399 CAD.

If you want processing power, you may be better off buying a 64GB iPhone 12 with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip at $849, and guaranteeing yourself more future iOS updates, plus many favouring the iPhone 12 for better photos over the iPhone 11 Pro.